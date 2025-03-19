60.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Clarksville Police release update to Motorcycle Crash Fatality on Peachers Mill Road at South Senseney Circle

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash on Peachers Mill Road at South Senseney Circle yesterday afternoon, 19-year-old Trace Krueger of Clarksville, has died as a result of his injuries. The next of kin notifications have been made.

This is still an ongoing investigation; no other information is available for release.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact CPD Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.

