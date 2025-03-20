Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Ashland City Road water outage and road closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closure on Thursday, March 20th, at 8:00pm on Ashland City Road for water valve replacement work. Water service will be turned off for the following streets and roads.

Roads affected are Ashland City Road (Glendale Drive to Queens Bluff Way), Horace Crow Drive (660 Horace Crow Drive to Ashland City Road), Queens Bluff Way, Vista Lane (1513 Vista Lane to Ashland City Road), and Max Court.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

Ashland City Road will be closed from Vista Lane to Horace Crow Drive. To avoid the work zone, traffic will be detoured to Vista Lane and Horace Crow Drive. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 4:00am on Friday, March 21st.

