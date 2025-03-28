77 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 28, 2025
Austin Peay State University Professors to Highlight Galápagos Sea Lion Research at Science on Tap, April 1st

Austin Peay State University Drs. Madeline Giefer and Catherine Haase visited the Galápagos Islands last summer, researching animal behavior, human-wildlife conflict, and one of the world’s most unique ecosystems. (Dr. Madeline Giefer)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for the next Science on Tap on Tuesday, April 1st beginning at 5:30pm at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

Dr. Madeline Giefer, a professor in the APSU Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Dr. Catherine Haase, a professor in the APSU Department of Biology, will present “Sharing the Shore: Galápagos Sea Lions Amid Human Encroachment,” highlighting the work the duo have embarked upon in the Galápagos Islands studying sea lion habitats.

Attendees will learn how these Arctic-adapted creatures manage life in the equatorial sun, including unique behaviors like coating themselves in sand for temperature regulation.

Giefer and Haase’s research particularly focuses on how the increasing human presence in the Galápagos—which is home to 35,000 residents and 250,000 annual tourists—affects sea lion social structures and communication patterns.

The duo will share how their research works to understand and protect these remarkable animals as they navigate the challenges of sharing their habitat with a growing human population.

About Science on Tap

Science on Tap features faculty from the Austin Peay State University College of STEM presenting fascinating topics to the community. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts in their fields, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works. It’s a free event for all ages, offering an engaging platform for researchers, faculty, and science enthusiasts to share their passion and knowledge with the public.

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, the event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm.

For questions, please contact APSU College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.

Tennessee National Guard Deploys Blackhawks to Combat Anderson County Wildfire
