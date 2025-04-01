APSU Women’s Tennis Heads to Louisville match against Bellarmine

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to Louisville, Kentucky for a Wednesday 8:00am CT match against Bellarmine at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (6-11, 2-3 ASUN) swept Queens 7-0 on March 29th at the Governors Tennis Courts. The APSU Govs secured the doubles point with a win by Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen against Jett Coetzee and Zoe Cvitanovic on court two. In singles matches, the Govs defeated the Royals in straight sets on courts one through six.

Bellarmine (3-17, 1-6 ASUN) most recently fell 5-2 to Eastern Kentucky. Despite earning the doubles point with wins on courts one and two, the Knights took one singles win with Lillie Willis’ 6-2, 6-3 win on court five.

This will be the second meeting of the Governors and the Knights, with the Governors leading the all-time series, 1-0. The first matchup between the two teams was a 6-1 Governor win on March 26th, 2024, in Clarksville.

