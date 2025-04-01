64.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Women’s Tennis Heads to Louisville match against Bellarmine
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Heads to Louisville match against Bellarmine

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set for Midweek Battle Against Bellarmine. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set for Midweek Battle Against Bellarmine. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to Louisville, Kentucky for a Wednesday 8:00am CT match against Bellarmine at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (6-11, 2-3 ASUN) swept Queens 7-0 on March 29th at the Governors Tennis Courts. The APSU Govs secured the doubles point with a win by Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen against Jett Coetzee and Zoe Cvitanovic on court two. In singles matches, the Govs defeated the Royals in straight sets on courts one through six.

Bellarmine (3-17, 1-6 ASUN) most recently fell 5-2 to Eastern Kentucky. Despite earning the doubles point with wins on courts one and two, the Knights took one singles win with Lillie Willis’ 6-2, 6-3 win on court five. 

This will be the second meeting of the Governors and the Knights, with the Governors leading the all-time series, 1-0. The first matchup between the two teams was a 6-1 Governor win on March 26th, 2024, in Clarksville. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Previous article
Strong Winds Expected in Clarksville-Montgomery County: Wind Advisory in Effect
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information