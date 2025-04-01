Strong Winds Expected in Clarksville-Montgomery County: Wind Advisory in Effect

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County should brace for strong winds and possible power outages as the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory from 10:00am Wednesday to 4:00 CT Thursday for Middle Tennessee.

South winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph, are expected to sweep through the area. These gusty conditions may cause damage, including blown-down tree limbs and unsecured objects being tossed around by the wind. Isolated power outages are also a possibility.

Motorists, especially those driving high-profile vehicles such as trucks and SUVs, should use extra caution, as strong crosswinds may make driving difficult.

Residents are urged to secure outdoor furniture, decorations, and trash bins to prevent them from being blown away. If you experience a power outage, report it to your local utility company and avoid downed power lines.

Stay updated with the latest weather alerts and exercise caution as these strong winds move through the region.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.