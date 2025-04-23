Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Sit Ninth After Round at ASUN Championship

Valdosta, GA – Led by a three-under 69 from Reece Britt, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a 291 in the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, Wednesday, and is in ninth place with a score of 577 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

The Governors shot three-over par in the second round and are one-over par for the tournament at the par-72, 7,482-yard track. The APSU Govs have an eight-shot lead over 10th-place Eastern Kentucky and are 15 shots ahead of 11th-place Bellarmine. Austin Peay State University also is eight shots behind eighth-place Queens and nine shots behind seventh-place Lipscomb.

Britt was the biggest mover of the day for the Governors, carding six birdies to pick up 18 spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for 30th with a score of 144. Patton Samuels posted the second-best score by a Gov in the second round, shooting one-over 73 to finish the day tied for 19th with a score of 142.

Seth Smith carded a two-over 74 in the second round and is tied for 40th with a score of 146. The final counting score for the Governors came from Logan Spurrier, who shot three-over 75 and is tied for 33rd with a score of 145.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Payne Elkins shot a six-over 78 and is in 59th place with a score of 158 after 36 holes.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Lipscomb and Queens for the final round of the ASUN Conference Men’s Golf Championship and begins teeing off at 7:00am CT on hole No. 10. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.