Austin Peay State University Softball Outlasts Tennessee Tech in Extra-Inning Thriller, 7-6

Cookeville, TN – Despite a late comeback attempt by Tennessee Tech, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team claimed a 7-6, eight-inning victory against the Golden Eagles, Wednesday, at the Tech Softball Field.

Samantha Miener earned the win in the circle for Austin Peay (34-11) after tossing 8.0 innings. Offensively, all of the Governors seven hits came from different bats, while Kylie Campbell paced the team with two RBI and as many runs.

Scoring Summary

Top Third | After back-to-back scoreless innings by both sides, Raylon Roach and Kayleigh Roper both battled back in their respective counts to earn consecutive five-pitch walks. The pairing then was drove in by Kylie Campbell’s seventh triple and 54th hit of the season to put Austin Peay up 2-0 with no outs. After seeing two balls and a strike, Macee Roberts then flew a ball to center field to score Campbell from third on the sacrifice fly.

Bottom Fourth | Tennessee Tech’s leadoff batter reached on a single to the infield and, after advancing following another Golden Eagles’ base knock, was brought across the plate following their third hit of the frame to cut into Ausitn Peay’s 3-0 deficit.

Top Fifth | The first four Governors reached base to begin the top of the fifth, with Campbell earning a free base courtesy of a walk and Roberts, Brie Howard, and Skylar Sheridan tallying singles. Sheridan’s single drove in Campbell, while Sammie Shelander brought in Roberts on a one-out single up the middle of the field for the final score of a four-hit frame.

Bottom Fifth | The Golden Eagles scored four runs with two outs, with the first coming on a two-RBI double. Tennessee Tech then tied the game with a two-RBI single to center field, with the second runner beating a throw from Howard at center field to Katie Raper behind the dish.

Top Eighth | Following a scoreless sixth and seventh inning by both teams, the Governors began the eighth Sheridan on second base (international tiebreaker). Sheridan then advanced to third following a sacrifice bunt by Raper. With runners on the corners following Shelander being hit by the second pitch she faced in the one-out at-bat, Kiley Hinton drove in Sheridan and pinch runner Maggie Daughrity on a knock to second base to give Austin Peay a 7-5 lead heading into the bottom of the eventual final frame.



Bottom Eighth | Tennessee Tech’s ghost runner crossed the plate on a two-out single to make it a one-run game, but a groundout to Roper at shortstop ended the game, resulting in APSU’s win.

Box Score Bullets

With the win, Austin Peay State University extended its winning streak to three games and now has won 12 of the 13 meetings dating back to 2017.

With her triple in the top of the third inning, Kylie Campbell moved into a tie for third all-time in three-baggers with 16, tying her with Jane Goodson (1986-88). Her seven triples this season also are tied for the third-most in a single season.

Campbell’s triple also moved her into a tie with Kacy Acree (2016-19) for the third-most by a Governor in program history.

Katie Raper made her first-collegiate start at catcher for the Governors, while Kayleigh Roper led off the batting order for the first time this season.

With the win in the circle, Samantha Miener improved to 14-2 on the season, tied for the eighth-most by a Governor in a single season, while her 30-career wins are tied with Kelsey Gross for the eighth-most in a career.

Austin Peay State University improved to 4-1 in extra-inning games this season.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The home finale and Senior Weekend. The Austin Peay State University softball team hosts Central Arkansas in its finale home weekend of 2025, Friday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park. Austin Peay opens the series against the Bears with a Friday 5:00pm contest followed by 1:00pm first pitches Saturday and Sunday. Following Sunday’s finale, the APSU will recognize its eight seniors.