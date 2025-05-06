Big Week at the Plate Lands Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Cole Johnson ASUN Player of the Week Award

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball redshirt freshman Cole Johnson was named Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career, following a stellar week at the plate last week.

Johnson batted .643 (9-for-14) over four games with a double and a pair of home runs, while recording a multi-hit performance and collecting an RBI in every game.

He began the week going 2-for-3 against No. 23 Ole Miss on the road, including a two-run go-ahead home run in the fourth inning.

Johnson had a 3-for-4 performance in the series finale against Bellarmine on Sunday and finished the game a triple shy of the cycle. He collected four RBI and had two stolen bases in the contest as well.

Over the four games last week, Johnson had 10 RBI, a pair of sacrifice flies, and tallied 16 total bases, helping him earn a 1.143 slugging percentage.

Johnson and the rest of the Austin Peay State University baseball team will return to the diamond on Tuesday to face the Morehead State Eagles on the road starting at 5:00pm (CT).

