Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 2nd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 2nd, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Brisco is a young 2 year old male Labrador/Pitbull terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and very social. He loves making friends and greets everyone at the shelter. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Jarvis is a young male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. He enjoys seeing his doggie neighbors in the yard and just has so much love to give. Come visit this handsome guy and take him out in the yard.

Aylah is a young female Catahoula mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be chipped and spayed before heading home. She is looking and hoping her forever family will come find her soon and bring her home. Come take her out in the yard for a walk.

Beau is a young male Anatolian Shepherd mix. Fully vetted and will be chipped and neutered upon adoption. Beau is a big guy weighing in at 83 pounds and he is quite the social and happy guy. He is good on the leash unless he is excited but a harness will help correct his excitement. Very food motivated so training will be easy. He is very excited to meet other animals and people. Just a happy guy waiting for his forever home.

Oracle is an adult male Domestic Medium hair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. Very sweet boy, loves all the attention and will be a wonderful companion. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Mango is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be chipped and spayed upon adoption. Come visit her in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Greystripe is a beautiful, sun loving male Domestic Shorthair/tabby mix. Fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. This boy loves napping in the sunlight and is quite the pro! Very laid back, easy vibes. He does love a good chase with any string toys you might entice him with and then settles nicely. He is a great mix of snuggle buddy and playful companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is a young female Domestic Shorthair with a heart of gold! She is fully vetted, spayed, dewormed and litter trained. She gets along fine with other cats, but is unsure about dogs. She did test positive for FIV but it’s treated with medication and FIV cats can live long, healthy lives. Please do your research if you are unfamiliar with FIV. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. A couple of years ago Drako was unfortunately in a horrific situation which left him very traumatized. Sadly this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s cowboy, baseball or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako.

Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious. Drako definitely prefers women and MUST be the only pet in the home. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust.

Please don’t be put off by his issues. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

How about a breath of fresh “Ayer” She is an adult Pitbull terrier mix and is fully vetted, spayed and housetrained. Ayer is great with other dogs, can be silly and goofy in her play but gets along fine with them and is fine with children. She does need a no cat home please. She is just a sweetheart looking for her forever family. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sandie is a 4 and a half year old female Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. She is fully vetted, scheduled to be spayed and seems to have potty training down pat. She is good with other dogs and children. Her new family must be committed to regular grooming for her coat as they can matte easily if left unattended. Sandie is very sweet, gentle and will be a delightful addition to your family.

You can find Sandie and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Little Finger is a mixed breed, 4 year old perfect gentleman and is looking for his forever home. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Little Finger does well with other 4 legged friends and just loves his people. He plays well and settles down easily. He is looking for a comfy couch and a family who will love him forever. Really just a sweetheart. Loves going on walks and just being with his people.

Please note it is the Rescues policy and mandatory for all applicants to set a meet and greet if there are any other furry pets in the home regardless of breed or size. This is to ensure the safety of both pets and adopters.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mouse is a 3 year old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and great with other cats, prefers a no dog household please and is good with children. She does take a minute to really warm up and will benefit from a home where she has a chance to slowly decompress and get settled. Mouse is very sweet and will be a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Goldie is an adult female Shepherd mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed, house/kennel trained and good with dogs and children. She absolutely adores human affection and loves to snuggle and willingly accepts head scratches and snuggling sessions.

She walks very nicely on a leash and loves a good stroll around the neighborhood. Goldie has a loving, gentle nature and disposition towards everyone she meets. She will make a wonderful, loyal companion. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start to really know your pup.

Goldie's adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack's Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/goldie or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Baloo is a young male Labrador/hound mix. He is fully vetted, house/kennel trained and awaiting a neuter appointment. Baloo can be selective on who he wants to play with so he would do best in a home where he is the only pet. Definitely no cats please. He is funny and loving and will be a great addition.

A fenced yard and toys will be great as well. If there are other pets it is policy that a meet/greet with all pets is required regardless of their breed/size. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a beautiful White Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is fine around children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. Windy has undergone professional training for basic commands and did great.

She just has so much love to give and is waiting for her forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Windy is your girl.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Lexi is a one year old female Collie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and housetrained. She is good with kids, very high energy and needs a no cat home please. She does great at adoption events with all the people and activities and walks well on the leash. She would be a wonderful outdoor adventure buddy. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application, please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!