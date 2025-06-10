Nashville Sounds Can’t Overcome 7-Run Hole, Drop Opener to Norfolk Tides

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds began their six-game road trip to the Norfolk Tides with a 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles Triple-A Affiliate on Tuesday night. After falling into a seven-run hole early, the Sounds battled back to bring the game within two runs before seeing the Tides pull away with the final two runs of the night.

Bruce Zimmermann took the mound for the third time this year against the Tides, a team he pitched parts of five seasons for. The left-hander worked six innings but saw the Tides build a 7-0 lead after the bottom of the fourth inning. Zimmermann finished the night with six earned runs allowed on seven hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks.

The Sounds first bit of life at the plate came in the top of the fifth inning. After drawing a leadoff walk, Jorge Alfaro scored the Sounds’ first run on a wild pitch. Jeferson Quero collected the first of his two RBI on the night with the first of his two singles. Eddie Rosario made it a three-run inning with a sac fly for his lone RBI of the night and a 7-3 Tides lead.

Anthony Seigler extended his on-base streak with a leadoff single to start the top of the sixth and was moved into scoring position on the second hit of the night for newcomer Drew Avans who finished 2-for-5 with a double. He got the third RBI of the night with a single to score Seigler and cut the deficit to three runs. Quero’s second RBI single of the night made it 7-5.

Elvis Peguero and Josh Maciejewski each worked an inning in relief of Zimmermann. Peguero issued a walk and allowed one earned run without a hit while Maciejewski surrendered a hit but saw the one run charged to him come across on one of three walks issued in the bottom of the eighth.

The Sounds and Tides will continue their series from Harbor Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT. RHP Tobias Myers (0-2, 3.38 ERA) will take the mound after tossing a quality start his last time out as he and the Sounds look to get back on track and stay in the first-half chase after Lehigh Valley also dropped their opener on Tuesday night.