Thursday, June 12, 2025
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Wins ITA Community Service Award

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Celebrated for Giving Back Off the Court. (Karley Livingston, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's GolfTempe, AZ –  Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis program earned the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Community service award, the league announced Tuesday. 

The ITA’s Community Service Award honors teams that give back to their campus and community throughout the academic year.

The team participated in various community service projects over the 2024-25 school year, including Buddy Ball, APSU Move-In, Clarksville Feeds the World, Operation Christmas Child location drop-off, Safe Halloween Trick-or-Treating, Cross Creek Clays Shooting competitions, LeadHer events, and more. 

The women’s team has received the ITA community service award in six of the last eight years, and were named honorable mentions for the honor in 2020 and 2023. 

For news and updates follow the Austin Peay State Universitywomen’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information