Tuesday, June 17, 2025
TDOT to Fully Close I-24 East Loop in Downtown Nashville This Weekend

By News Staff
TDOT Weekend Roadwork to Shut Down Key Stretch of I-24 in Downtown Nashville

Tennessee Department of Transportation - TDOTNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct a full road closure in Davidson County on I-24 from I-65 to I-40, also known as the downtown east loop.

Crews with Jones Bros. Construction will conduct a full road closure on I-24 eastbound from the I-65 split to the I-40 merge starting Friday, June 20th at 8:00pm until Monday, June 23rd at 5:00am. The work is needed to resurface I-24 and repair bridge expansion joints. Traffic will be detoured to the west loop.

Even with detours in place to navigate the closure, motorists should allow additional time when driving through this already heavily traveled area.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request.

The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest traffic updates on construction activity. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

