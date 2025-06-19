Five APSU Students Awarded Gilman Scholarships to Study Abroad

Clarksville, TN – Five Austin Peay State University (APSU) students have earned a combined $16,000 in funding from the nationally competitive Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program to pursue study abroad opportunities through Fall 2025.

Their achievements build on a growing pattern of success at Austin Peay State University, where increasing numbers of students are receiving funding for international experiences through sources like Gilman Scholarships.

“These are nationally competitive awards, so our students are really making us proud by applying for them and winning them this way,” said Faculty Chair of Education Abroad Dr. Daniel Shea. “It also speaks to the quality of the programs that our faculty are providing, because the Gilman Scholarship judges take into account the students’ academic merits and background.”

This semester’s Gilman Scholarship recipients include:

Ivan Lopez – South Korea (exchange), Fall 2025

Austin Willis – United Kingdom, Summer 2025

Cameron Clark – Poland, Summer 2025

Marlene Conner – Germany/Netherlands, Summer 2025

The award is part of the Gilman Scholarship Program and specifically benefits military dependents.

“We’ve only had a few Gilman-McCain winners in the past, but we’re hoping to see more of them,” Shea said. “APSU is very military-focused and we pride ourselves on taking care of our military-affiliated students, so it’s important to help them have these study abroad experiences.”

About the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program

The Gilman Scholarship Program, funded by the U.S. Department of State, supports undergraduate students with limited financial means to study or intern abroad. The competitive, merit-based program is available for applicants who are receiving a Federal Pell Grant and has been administered by the Institute of International Education since its inception in 2001.

The Gilman-McCain Scholarship is a congressionally-funded initiative that provides awards of $5,000 for child and spousal dependents of active duty service members who also receive federal Title IV funding. Recipients can use the scholarship to study or intern abroad as part of a credit-bearing program.

Austin Peay State University regularly hosts Gilman Scholarship Writing Workshops during the academic year to help students with the application process for both of these programs. The next application cycle will be launched in August 2025.

For more information, visit gilmanscholarship.org.

About the APSU Global Education Office

Austin Peay State University’s Global Education Office facilitates outbound student study abroad participation and incoming exchange student enrollment, integration and cultural enrichment.

The office’s mission is to develop, support, and engage all students in diverse global opportunities. For more information, call 931.221.6851 or email internationaled@apsu.edu.