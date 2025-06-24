ArtLink Receives $1,000 Boost for Veteran Workshops from Nashville Predators Foundation

Clarksville, TN – ArtLink, a local nonprofit, is dedicated to igniting passion and building character through creativity. ArtLink is honored to announce it has received a $1,000 Helper Grant from the Nashville Predators Foundation.

This generous funding will support ArtLink’s Veteran’s Art Program, a weekly creative workshop designed for active service members, veterans, and their families.

Held every Wednesday, the Veteran’s Art Program offers participants a space to explore their creativity while building community and emotional resilience. Each session begins with a relaxing dream board and watercolor exercise, followed by a choice of hands-on projects such as 5×7 canvas painting, shrinky dinks, 3″ buttons, metal stamping, and hydro-dipping. The program rotates monthly themes based on the organization’s core values: boldness, humility, respect, creativity, and integrity.

“Receiving support from the Nashville Predators Foundation is a meaningful recognition of the impact this program has in our military-connected community,” said Maria Haycraft, Executive Director of ArtLink. “This grant helps us continue creating a welcoming environment where veterans and their families can connect, express themselves, and heal through art.”

With over 28,000 veterans living in Montgomery County and Fort Campbell just next door, the Veteran’s Art Program plays a critical role in supporting the well-being of those who have served our country.

Sign up for the Veteran’s Art Program today at www.artlinkclarksville.com/programs.

ArtLink is actively seeking organizations and individuals interested in partnering to expand the reach and impact of this program. Whether through sponsorship, collaboration, or volunteering, your support can help bring creative healing to more veterans in our community.

About ArtLink

ArtLink’s mission is to ignite passion and build character through creativity has a great impact on our community. ArtLink offers so many low cost or free programs to the public. We generate all of our operating costs from donations and fundraising.

For more information visit www.artlinkclarksville.com