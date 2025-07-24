APSU Volleyball’s 2025 Squad Set as Coach Evan Amstutz Finalizes Inaugural Roster

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) first-year head volleyball coach Evan Amstutz finalized the 2025 volleyball roster with the addition of nine newcomers on Wednesday.

Nya Browne | USC Upstate | Nashville, Tenn.

From just down I-24, Nya Browne joins the Governors after spending three seasons at USC Upstate, where she appeared in 24 sets across 13 matches. She had a career-high four kills against UNC Asheville, November 12th, 2024 and six blocks against Charleston Southern, November 2nd, 2024.

Browne prepped at Hume-Fogg High School where she was a TCCAA All-State, All-Region, and All-District selection in her senior season in 2021. She also played for the Alliance Volleyball Club under coach Abbey West, where she was a team captain and a member of the 2022 second place USAV National Team.

Dayan Malavé | Youngstown State | Manati, Puerto Rico

Hailing from Manati, Puerto Rico, Dayan Malavé joins the Govs after spending three seasons at Youngstown State. During her time with the Penguins, Malavé appeared in 314 sets across 83 matches, where she had 376 kills for an average of 1.20 per set with a career-high of 12 at UConn, August 31st, 2024. She ended her career at YSU with a .268 hitting percentage and with 257 blocks, with a career-high of seven in five matches.

Prior to her time with the Penguins, Malavé spent the 2020-21 seasons at Iowa Western Community College, where she appeared in 188 sets across 58 matches and was a part of back-to-back NJCAA National Championship teams. She had a hitting percentage of .375 in her two seasons at Iowa Western, with an average of 2.41 kills and 1.09 blocks per set.

Taylor Sass | Hillsborough CC | Tampa, Fla.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Taylor Sass comes to Clarksville after spending two seasons at Hillsborough Community College where she appeared in 202 sets across 60 matches. She totaled 584 kills in two seasons with an average of 2.89 per set, with a career-high 23 kills against Blinn College, September 7th, 2024.

She had a .182 hitting percentage overall, with a .229 percentage in her sophomore season. Sass totaled 457 digs in her time at Hillsborough, with 240 digs in her freshman campaign.

Nicole Okojie | Prosper HS | Prosper, Texas

From Prosper, Texas, Nicole Okojie comes to Clarksville after her prep career at Prosper High School where she was a 6-A honorable mention.

Sarah Butler | Naperville Central HS | Naperville, Ill.

Hailing from Naperville, Illinois, Sarah Butler joins the Governors after prepping at Naperville Central High School under head coach Brie Isaacson. Butler compiled 1,815 assists in her four-year career and was named a Naperville Sun 2023 All-Area Team Honorable Mention and a 2024 All-Area Team selection.

She was also named to the Illinois Prep Volleyball top 150 High School Players of 2024 List, best of the class of 2025, and on the PrepVolleyball.com 2025 Watchlist.

Remmi Cooke | Nelson County HS | Bardstown, Ky.

Remmi Cooke joins the Governors after prepping at Nelson County High School. The Bardstown, Kentucky native ended her career with over 1,000 kills and a state record of 44 kills in the 2A State Championship match.

Cooke was a two-time Kentucky state MVP, a three-time all-district team member, a three-time 2A All-Region Team selection, and a part of the KVCA Second Team.

Peyton Liming | Park Hill South HS | Parkville, Mo.

Peyton Liming comes to Clarksville after prepping at Park Hill South High School where she played under coach Barbra Bell. During her prep career, Liming surpassed 1,000 kills in four seasons and had 30 kills in a five-set match which was a program record.

The Parkville, Missouri native was an All-Conference Gold Division and All-District Gold Division selection from 2021-25. Outside of Park Hill South High School, Liming played for the MAVS KC 19 Elite Club team for Coach Kelley.

Brooklynn Merrell | Obra D. Tompkins HS | Katy, Texas

Brooklynn Merrel joins the Governors after prepping at Obra D. Tompkins High School where she played for her mother, Allison Merrel. A native of Katy, Texas, Merrel went to the state finals in 2022 as a sophomore and was a first-team all-district team selection and a second-team selection in 2021.

Sianna Dykes | Howland HS | Warren, Ohio

Sianna Dykes joins the squad after prepping at Howland High School for coach Amanda Lingenfelter. The Warren, Ohio native was an All-Ohio Honorable mention in 2024 and holds the school record for most blocks in a season with 98. Dykes was named the district and conference Player of the Year for the 2024 season.

The Governors are back in action on August 24th at 2:00pm for an exhibition against Tusculum and then host the Stacheville Challenge for their first home matches of the regular season, August 29th-30th, in the Winfield Dunn Center.