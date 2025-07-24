75.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 25, 2025
HomeSportsNashville Sounds Shut Out for Third Time This Season in 2-0 Loss...
Sports

Nashville Sounds Shut Out for Third Time This Season in 2-0 Loss to Charlotte Knights

Craig Yoho extends scoreless streak to 10 games, Daz Cameron moves hitting streak to nine

News Staff
By News Staff
Nashville Sounds Silenced at the Plate Despite Strong Outing from Nestor Cortes. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds were shut out for the third time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights on Thursday from First Horizon Park. Nestor Cortes made his fourth rehab stint, allowing two runs (one earned) over 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts.

Craig Yoho increased his scoreless streak to 10 games and 11.0 innings, while Daz Cameron extended his hitting and on-base streak to nine games.

Cortes and Charlotte starter Bryse Wilson matched each other for the first 5.0 innings of the ballgame. Wilson punched out eight and allowed just one hit over 4.2 scoreless innings, while Cortes notched seven strikeouts through his first 5.0 scoreless frames.

In the top of the sixth, the Knights scored the first runs of the game off Cortes. Ryan Noda cracked a solo home run to right, putting Charlotte up 1-0. Will Robertson reached third on a fielding error and scored on a base hit by Korey Lee to extend the Charlotte lead, 2-0.

One of the best scoring opportunities for Nashville came in the bottom of the eighth against Charlotte reliever Evan McKendry. Ernesto Martinez Jr. worked a walk and moved to third on a single by Freddy Zamora. With two outs, Drew Avans went down on strikes, and the score remained 2-0.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cameron singled to center to keep his hitting streak alive, but Nashville went scoreless the rest of the way to lose, 2-0.

Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-0, 3.27) takes the ball on Thursday, as Nashville tries to regroup in game four of a six-game series. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35pm CT.

Previous article
APSU Volleyball’s 2025 Squad Set as Coach Evan Amstutz Finalizes Inaugural Roster
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information