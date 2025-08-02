Leadership Clarksville Appoints Michael Kasitz as Executive Director

Clarksville, TN – Leadership Clarksville’s Board of Trustees named Michael J. Kasitz as the organization’s new Executive Director following unanimous board approval during their July 22 meeting.

Kasitz brings three decades of public safety leadership experience to the role, having served as Assistant Vice President for Public Safety, Director of Safety and Chief of Police. He also served as Adjunct Faculty at Austin Peay State University and Eastern Kentucky University teaching courses in Emergency Management, Organizational Operations and Public Administration. With this appointment, Kasitz becomes Leadership Clarksville’s fourth Executive Director.

“As a proud alum of the Class of 2021, I’m honored to return to Leadership Clarksville in this new role,” Kasitz said. “This program has had a lasting impact on me, and I’m excited to help shape future leaders who are just as committed to our community.”

Among his key priorities, Kasitz plans to develop a comprehensive strategic plan in collaboration with the board of trustees, community leaders and other stakeholders to ensure the organization’s long-term community impact and sustainability.

“It’s a privilege to build on the organization’s strong legacy and continue its mission of service, connection, and growth,” Kasitz said.

For more information, contact Michael Kasitz at director@leadershipclarksville.com, 931.645.3322 (office), or 931.436.1169 (mobile).

For more information about the program, visit www.leadershipclarksville.com.