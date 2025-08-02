Stewart Parks Announces Candidacy for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District

Nashville, TN – Multi-generational Tennessean and real estate developer Stewart Parks, has officially announced his candidacy to succeed Dr. Mark Green as the 7th District’s next U.S. Representative.

“To be able to serve in Congress – to fight for America First and for President Trump’s agenda – after being deprived of my own freedom and thrown into prison by the corrupt Biden Administration, would send the perfect message to the elite political establishment,” Parks said. “YOU DID NOT WIN.”

Parks, who President Donald J. Trump personally selected for a full pardon, is prepared to ensure Tennesseans aren’t tricked into supporting a candidate who won’t represent their values.

“This seat isn’t meant for someone who wants to climb a personal ladder to political power,” Parks added. “We need a Congressman who will work to ensure the needs of Tennesseans are met, and that they have an advocate who can help them navigate the DC swamp.”

“I would be honored to serve in this role, and I look forward to earning every vote and getting to DC to promote America First,” Parks concluded. “President Trump was there for me, and now I’m ready to be there for him.”

To learn more, or to support Stewart Parks, please visit ParksForTN.com