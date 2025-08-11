Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 11th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 11th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Amber is an adult female German Shepherd. She is vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. She is a beautiful girl but please do your research on this breed and its needs. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit and take her out in the yard.

Thor is a young adult male Great Dane. He is vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He is severely underweight, so he has possibly been out on his own for a while. He will need a supportive family dedicated to him regaining a healthy weight. Unfortunately, dogs like Thor are at risk at the shelter, so the sooner he finds his forever home, the better. Thor is smaller than the usual Dane, but he still is a larger-sized boy, so please check any size/ breed restrictions where you live.

Bubba is a young male German Shepherd mix puppy. He is vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Come take him out in the yard and spend some time with this adorable guy.

Athena is a beautiful Female Great Pyrenese. She is vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. This breed is commonly known as LGD or for those unfamiliar, Livestock Guarding Dog. She will do best in a loving home or even farm with a large yard. LGDs are great with children, can be very protective of their home and family, and are wonderful dogs. Please do breed research before taking on a Pyrenese so you will be able to offer and provide her with all the things this breed needs.

Lilith is a young female Labrador mix. She is vetted and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption.

Shelton is an adult male retriever mix. He is possibly a Lab/Golden mix. Fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to forever home. Come spend time with him out in the yard.

Herman is an adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Mylo is a male Domestic shorthair mix. He is vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day! Mylo can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers, and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ruthie Supreme Queen is an adorable female Domestic shorthair/Tuxedo mix kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litterbox trained. She is good with other cats and children. She loves cuddles, chasing sunbeams and the occasional zoomies. She will be a wonderful companion. If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Billy is a very handsome, happy go lucky 3-4 year old male mixed breed. Billy was rescued from a horrible situation where his back leg was severely injured leading to amputation to save his life. Through all this his spirit has remained phenomenal. He gets around just fine as a Tripod!!

He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, HW neg. and ready for any adventures. Billy does have allergies so he is on grain free food which helps. Billy has such a love for riding shotgun on road trips that he would make a fabulous companion for a truck driver or anyone who loves to take road trips. He will be a great addition to your family.

*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact CATS text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. First off let me re emphasize that Drako is who and how he is now because he was failed by humans who were supposedly going to help him. Thankfully he is at a wonderful rescue, with loving staff who go above and beyond daily to help him and who only want the best for this big loverboy. Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier.

He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. A couple of years ago, Drako was unfortunately in a sad situation, failed by people (outside of the rescue) who were entrusted to his care, and it left him very overwhelmed with life. Sadly, this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s cowboy, baseball or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako. Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious. Drako definitely prefers women, will need time to build more trust with men, and MUST be the only pet in the home.

This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land. It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the amazing staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust. Please don’t be put off by his issues.

This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well. Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is an adult male Pit Bull mix about 6-7 years old. Kane is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He does well with other dogs and children, and prefers no cats, please. He has been around kids of all ages and energy levels and does fine. Kane would ideally love a fenced yard ( 6 foot fence) so he can get out all his zoomies and have room to play. Fill out an application and come meet Kane! Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Betty is an 8 month old female Australian Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and house trained. Betty is great with other dogs and has been around children. She will do well with a large yard and a family who will keep her busy with hikes and walks.

You can find Betty and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 or Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mangonada is a handsome 3-4 year old male Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is good with children and other cats. Mangonada enjoys having the zoomies, napping in his cat tree, playing with his mouse toys and being held, loved on and snuggled. He is very calm, sweet and will be a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Espresso is a delightful 4 month old female Lab mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and great with other dogs and children. She is 20 pounds of pure joy and energy and is working on her house training. She will be a fantastic addition to a lucky family.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/espresso or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

Foster families are always needed.

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Rudy & Lemon Drop Bachelors seeking love ( together or can be adopted separately). Fully vetted, house trained and waiting to be neutered. Lemon Drop, aka the adventurer. 5 months, fearless (except for the vacuum), gives off Big Brother energy and loves exploring, adventures, protecting his little bro and never says no to food and snacks.

His perfect match is someone who loves walks, snacks and spontaneous adventures. Rudy the Gentle Guy is also 5 months and rocking the sweet but shy look. Rudy is cautious initially, but is a professional grade snuggler and he too never says no to snacks or food. Perfect match is a calm, patient family who loves to cuddle.

These sweet boys were abandoned and just want a loving home. Again, they can be adopted together or separately. If you’re ready to “swipe right” you won’t be disappointed. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.



Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone.

He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Lexi is a beautiful young female Border Collie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Lexi does better with bigger dogs with her level of energy and is great with children of all ages. Currently Lexi is in Boarding and getting on going training while she waits for her forever family to come find her. This girl needs to be with a family so if you are looking for a great addition to your home, look no further! Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!