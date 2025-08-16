APSU Music Students to Benefit from Newly Endowed Dr. Solie Fott Scholarship

Clarksville, TN – A generous gift from donor Michael S. Humnicky has established the Dr. Solie Fott Strings Scholarship Endowment for Austin Peay State University (APSU) students.

The donation was made to honor a longtime friend and APSU alumna who wished to remain anonymous and requested the scholarship be named for her teacher and mentor Dr. Solie Fott.

The scholarship will benefit music majors whose primary instrument is the violin, with preference given to female students. Funding is renewable for up to four years at the undergraduate level and two years at the graduate level for students who meet a 3.2 minimum GPA requirement.

“Music has been important to me throughout my life, and I have a keen understanding of the role Dr. Fott played in the lives of his students from the experiences of my friend,” Humnicky said. “I hope this scholarship inspires other female students to pursue their music degree at APSU and that they have the same enrichment throughout their lives.”

Eligibility requirements for the Dr. Solie Fott Strings Scholarship include:

Must be a music major with a concentration in music education, music performance, or liberal studies

Primary instrument must be the violin; viola or cello may be secondary contingent

Incoming students must have a minimum 3.2 high school GPA and 23 ACT score

Current students must have a minimum 3.2 college GPA and 23 ACT score

“Professors and teachers play a pivotal role in a student’s education, and this gift is a testament to the role they play in the Govs For Life Experience,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “We thank Mr. Humnicky for this gift and his anonymous friend for the meaning it carries.”

The alumna honored with Humnicky’s gift earned undergraduate and graduate music degrees from APSU and was encouraged by a scholarship in music and Fott’s teachings. Humnicky chose to honor her because of her long career in music: teaching private violin lessons, playing in the Nashville Symphony and directing a church bell choir, ultimately helping many students earn college scholarships.

Fott was a studio musician and television performer in Nashville between 1960 and 1980, working with well-known artists such as Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley. In 1958, he joined the Austin Peay State University music faculty and served as department chair for 20 years. He was a major force in the establishment of APSU’s Center for Excellence in the Creative Arts in 1985. He retired from APSU in 2000.

Humnicky was raised in a family with a great interest in classical music, popular folk music, and contemporary Broadway musical theatre. He began piano lessons at the age of 7 and started to play the viola in the sixth grade. As a 7-year-old, he asked his paternal grandmother why he had to take piano lessons. She responded that, to be an educated person, you have to be musically literate.

As an adult, he continued to play the viola in orchestra pits for amateur theatre musicals. After graduating from Purdue University with a degree in physics and economics, he had a 43-year career in aerospace engineering before retiring in Tennessee.

He said that since scholarships can make the difference in whether students can attend college, and he wants to provide financial assistance for many future students.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based on the value of the endowment and the Foundation’s spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.