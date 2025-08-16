Austin Peay State University Selects Ginna Holleman to Lead Strategic Communication Efforts

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has appointed Ginna Holleman as its new chief of strategic communication, bringing more than three decades of experience in communications, marketing, organizational development, and community leadership to the role.

Holleman currently serves as chief experience officer at Fortera Credit Union, a position she has held since 2019. Previously, she served as CEO of United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and built a career in bank marketing. Her work has made a lasting impact across both private and nonprofit sectors, and she has led initiatives in social impact, advocacy, and resource development.

In addition to her professional roles, Holleman is deeply engaged in civic and philanthropic service. She is president of the Fortera Foundation, chair of the board of directors for Visit Clarksville, and a board member of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council and the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. She is also an advisory council member for the Stephen A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone.

Holleman’s connection to Austin Peay State University runs deep. She served as chair of the university’s 2020-2021 Comprehensive Campaign, and is a member of the College of Business Advisory Board and LeadHer Advisory Board.

An APSU alumna, she graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and was honored as the university’s Distinguished Alumna of the Year in 2022.

“I am thrilled that Ginna will be joining the Austin Peay State University team,” said APSU President Mike Licari. “She brings a wealth of experience in communications and leadership, as well as involvement in the Clarksville community. As an Austin Peay State University alumna and volunteer, she already understands what it means to be a Governor, and I look forward to the ways she will tell our story.”

Holleman is a graduate of Leadership Middle Tennessee, Leadership Clarksville, and Leadership CMCSS.

“It is an incredible honor to step into this role at a university that has shaped so much of my life,” Holleman said. “Austin Peay State University is more than a place of learning—it’s a community that inspires, transforms, and empowers. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to help tell its story, to amplify its mission, and to join the people who make it exceptional.”

Holleman will join the university’s senior leadership team as chief of strategic communication on August 25th.