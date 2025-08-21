Clarksville’s Customs House Museum September 2025 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in September at the Museum include Go Team! Football & Basketball from the Museum Collection, Legends Bank Presents A Dream Deferred: Hanley, Redmond, & Lott Art Exhibition, Nature! From Raw to Refined: TACA Award Winner Marty McConnaughey, A Kaleidoscope of Texture: James Threalkill, Arline Mann: The Forever House, The Museum Marksman Challenge, History on the Rocks: A Listen & Learn Happy Hour

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Go Team! Football & Basketball from the Museum Collection

Opening September 19th | Hand Gallery

Cheer on local sports history with this exhibit featuring jerseys, balls, trading cards, and more artifacts from athletes in our community.

Legends Bank Presents A Dream Deferred: Hanley, Redmond, & Lott Art Exhibition

Through October 19th | Kimbrough Gallery

Hanley, Redmond, Lott: A Dream Deferred exhibition is a joint retrospective showcasing the work of three artists—Dan Hanley, David Redmond, and Frank Lott—and their unwavering dedication to the pursuit of painting, while highlighting each man’s creative evolution over the course of five decades.

Nature! From Raw to Refined: TACA Award Winner Marty McConnaughey

Through November 2nd | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Tennessee Craft’s Award Winner Marty McConnaughey’s Nature! From Raw to Refined exhibition displays her love of transporting nature into her work. Her walks have become a hunt for pinecones, acorns, tree branches, and driftwood. She harvests sweetgrass and iris leaves from her property.

The addition of antlers, turquoise, jasper, or agates add a spark to many of McConnaughey’s three-dimensional designs. Each piece is one of a kind and sure to bring an extraordinary element to any space.

A Kaleidoscope of Texture: James Threalkill

Through October 26th | Crouch Gallery

A Kaleidoscope of Texture: James Threalkill– As an artist, James Threalkill strives to produce high-quality fine artwork that is bound to leave a lasting impression. His art reveals three-dimensional textures and vibrant colors that attract viewers to the intensity and depth of each piece.

Threalkill aspires to promote positive and inspirational images that celebrate life, culture, and cultural character which is representative of the profound legacy that is the foundation of existence.

Arline Mann: The Forever House

Through October 26th | Jostens Gallery

The Forever House exhibition brings into loving light a magical place—Elder Mountain (near Chattanooga), and the stone house built on the mountain around 1923 by George Elder with materials from that mountain—the first home erected there after the Cherokee were marched out in the 1840s on the Trail of Tears.

The exhibition encompasses interiors, still lifes, and landscapes of the world that is the Elder House by Arline Mann, an award-winning watercolorist and the current resident of Elder House. Mann’s paintings are displayed among historic photographs of Elder House and Elder Mountain, with text relating to the history of both.

Annual Staff Art Exhibition

Through October 22nd | Museum Lobby

The Annual Staff Art Exhibition features artwork and crafts from the talented museum employees.

Clarksville Sounds: A Musical Exhibition from the Collection

Through January 2nd, 2026 | Harvill Gallery

An exhibition of vintage musical instruments displayed along with a look at the Clarksville music scene of the past.

Women in Sports

Through September 14th | Hand Gallery

The Women in Sports exhibition features items from the collection, as well as documentary film, photos, & local stories.

Riches of the Land: Agriculture from 1850 – 1950

Through October 19th | Memory Lane (located on the lower level of the museum)

In 1850, nearly 60 percent of the U.S. population was engaged in farming. In Tennessee, that number was 72,735. By 1935, the number of farmers in the state had grown to 273,783. By 1950, much of the work that had once been done by manual labor or with livestock had been replaced with mechanized farming implements and power tools.

Riches of the Land, largely comprised of artifacts from the museum’s collection, is geared towards school-age children. The exhibition includes machinery, tools, maps, and photography to help interpret the farming experience of the past. The display focuses on the Four Pillars of Income, Montgomery County’s Century Farms, and daily life of the period.

Included in the exhibit is a film about farming in Montgomery County during the last years of the Great Depression. Objects on display include items such as A.H. Patch Company corn shellers, a cider press, and even a vintage tractor to help tell the stories of Montgomery County’s agricultural past.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

September 4th | 5:00pm-8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for August’s Art Walk at the Customs House Museum, where you can enjoy free admission from 5:00pm–8:00pm.

September Art Walk Book Signing

September 4th | 5:00pm-8:00pm | Museum Lobby

Join us in the museum lobby during September’s Art Walk for a special book signing with authors Diana Tenney and Jerry Laperriere. The bestselling duo will be signing copies of their powerful memoir, God Never Moved: A Couple’s Journey Through Fire to Life — a deeply moving story of resilience, faith, and healing. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the authors and hear more about their inspiring journey.

The Museum Marksman Challenge

September 12th | 8:00am–2:00pm

Individual Shooter: $125.00 | Marksman Team: $500.00 (4 Shooters)

Join us for another exciting day of competition and camaraderie at the second annual Museum Marksman Challenge, a fall fundraiser. Come shoot for the cause at Cross Creek Clays where there will be prizes, games, and an award ceremony! Shooters may bring their own gun and ammo or rent from Cross Creek Clays. Don’t miss out on this thrilling event! Register at customshousemuseum.org.

For more information, visit customshousemuseum.org/marksmanchallenge or contact Channing Grimes at channing@customshousemuseum.org

History on the Rocks: A Listen & Learn Happy Hour

September 18th | 5:30pm–7:00pm | Strawberry Alley | Free to the public

Join us downtown at Strawberry Alley Ale Works for our quarterly History on the Rocks, featuring writers and artists from the Fall issue of Second & Commerce magazine. This is a free event and open to the public. The Fall issue features articles about bassist Billy Cox and Jimi Hendrix, artist James Threalkill, local artist Tom Malone, APSU’s Public Sculpture Initiative, and more!

So far, guests will include James Threalkill, Charlsie Halliburton, Luke Warren, and Andrew Ross with musicians from Rockin’ Clarksville. We’ll have a little bit of trivia fun, a listen and learn session, and time to mingle and meet friends in the community. We hope to see you there!

Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tours

September 20th, October 4th & 18th | 10:00am – Noon

$20.00 ticket | $15.00 member ticket

Join us for our popular historic walking tour of Greenwood Cemetery, one of Clarksville’s oldest active burial grounds. Take a spine-tingling stroll through the winding paths as we share captivating tales of local history and intrigue.

This 1-hour tour will reveal the cemetery’s rich past and highlight the notable figures laid to rest there. Tickets must be purchased in advance, as space is extremely limited. Register now at customshousemuseum.org.

Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking Tours

September 27th & October 11th | 9:00pm–10:00am

$20.00 ticket | $15.00 member ticket

The Riverview Cemetery, established on February 23rd, 1800—back when Clarksville was just a village—rests on land donated by Valentine Sevier. Join us for a 1-hour guided tour of the cemetery, where you’ll uncover its rich history and learn about the notable figures buried there. Following the tour, our Curator of Collections will present a 30-minute talk on select items from our collection. Please note that tickets for the tour must be purchased in advance, as space is very limited.

Registration is available at customshousemuseum.org.

*The grounds of Riverview Cemetery are not handicap accessible. The terrain is bumpy with few paved paths.

Museum Programs

Birds in Flight: The Mysteries & Challenges of Understanding Bird Migration with Dr. Stefan Woltmann, Director of the APSU Center of Excellence for Field Biology, and Professor of Biology

September 7th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

Humans have marveled and puzzled over bird migration for thousands of years. The study of bird migration is currently in a golden age thanks in large part to technological advances that allow researchers to track individual birds over large distances. Dr. Stefan Woltmann, Professor of Biology at Austin Peay State University, and the Director of the APSU Center of Excellence for Field Biology, will provide an overview of advances in our understanding of bird migration.

This program is in high demand, so don’t delay—reserve your spot by registering at customshousemuseum.org

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

September 2nd | 10:00am–4:30pm | K-12 students with adults

School tour admission of $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for non-member homeschool families.

On the first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Storytime & Craft: A Visit to the Museum

September 4th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult | Free with membership or paid admission

Join us for a special museum-themed Storytime & Craft! We’ll read The Museum by Susan Verde and Bailey at the Museum by Harry Bliss — two charming tales full of curiosity, creativity, and fun. Afterward, we’ll channel our inner artists with a shiny, colorful foil painting craft to take home.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Painting with Lorenzo Swinton

September 21st | 2:00pm–4:00pm | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Customs House Museum admission.

In partnership with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, our Sunday Studio class is a creative workshop series for adults. This month, we’ll explore the triangle as a universal symbol of strength, balance, and connection between the earthly and the divine.

Inspired by history and personal intuition, creators will design abstract compositions using triangular forms, layering shapes, textures, and colors to express their own inner narratives. Each piece will serve as a visual meditation — contemporary in style yet rooted in timeless symbolism. The workshop is free and includes all materials.



Registration open at customshousemuseum.org.

Storytime & Craft: Painting Like Monet

September 18th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult | Free; museum admission not included

Step into the world of impressionist art during this week’s Storytime! We’ll read Monet’s Cat by Lily Murray and Katie and the Waterlily Pond by James Mayhew — two delightful stories inspired by the life and work of Claude Monet. Then, we’ll create our own masterpieces with a Monet’s Bridge painting craft, using color and brushstrokes just like the famous artist himself.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Printmaking

September 27th | 10:00am–3:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Get creative with us this September as we explore the fun and versatility of printmaking! Using simple techniques and colorful designs, you’ll create your own unique prints to take home. As always, this is perfect for artists of all ages — no experience needed, just bring your imagination!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Blue Star Museum

Through September 1st | FREE museum admission

We’re proud to participate in Blue Star Museums! All active-duty military personnel and their families receive FREE admission to the Customs House Museum—plus access to 2,000+ art, science, and history museums, zoos, and nature centers across the country.

Learn more at www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums

Art & More

Fall Semester (September 2nd, October 7th, & November 4th) | 10:30am–12:15pm | All ages, with adult | $25.00 non-refundable registration fee for the semester | Grades K-12

Join us for our two-in-one art class for homeschool families. Art & More is a combination of an instructor-led art class, covering art standards, and an educator-led exhibit tour with cross-curricular topics. For additional information, please contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org. Click HERE to register.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm–4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am–12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am–12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm–4:00pm

The circus is still in town! Come and explore one of the region’s largest model railroad layouts, featuring a miniature castle, a UFO, scenic landscapes, and an engaging circus display. Our model train exhibit is open every day, with themes that change each season – so stay tuned because soon it will be Halloween.

The Museum Store

20% off ALL Locally Handmade Items

Discover unique, locally crafted treasures at The Museum Store! This month, enjoy a special discount of 20% off all locally handmade items. Our collection features a wide variety of beautifully crafted pieces, including jewelry, pottery, textiles, and more. Each item is created by talented local artisans, making them perfect for gifts or a special treat for yourself.

Offer expires September 30th, 2025. No other discounts apply.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org