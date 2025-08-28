APSU Volleyball Kicks Off Evan Amstutz Era with Stacheville Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The new era of Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball begins with the Stacheville Challenge, August 29th-30th, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Led by first-year head coach Evan Amstutz, Austin Peay State University faces Murray State and Xavier on August 29th at 1:00pm and 7:00pm, respectively, followed by a Saturday 2:00pm match against Tennessee Tech.

The Governors took a 4-1 win in their exhibition against Tusculum on August 24th.

This will be the eighth home tournament in Austin Peay State University’s history, the first being in 1980 and the most recent in 2023. The Governors are 22-5 all time in home tournament matches.

Match Points

Evan Amstutz prepares for his first match as the head coach of the APSU women’s volleyball team. His experience as a head coach was of the inaugural men’s program at his alma mater Wittenberg from 2015-16.

Amstutz’s inaugural roster includes one returner, six freshmen, and nine transfers.

Of the nine transfers, eight bring division I experience.

The newcomers are highlighted by FIU transfer Gianna Tagoa’i, who was a member of the Conference USA All-Freshman team in 2023.

??Scouting Report

Murray State went 14-14 (9-9 MVC) in the 2024 season. The Racers fell to Valparaiso 1-3 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, November 23rd.

Austin Peay State University is 43-43 all-time against the Racers with the last matchup being a 3-1 Racers win, November 10th, 2021, in Murray, Kentucky.

Xavier went 10-18 (8-10 Big East) in the 2024 season. The Musketeers fell 3-0 to Creighton in their season finale, November 24th.

The Governors are 1-6 against the Musketeers with the last matchup being a 3-1 Xavier win in Cincinnati, September 7th, 1996.

Tennessee Tech went 24-8 in the 2024 season, going 12-6 in OVC play. The Golden Eagles fell 3-2 to Lindenwood in the OVC Tournament Semifinals, November 25th.

APSU is 41-47 all-time against TTU, with the last meeting being a 3-0 Golden Eagles’ win, August 20th, 2024.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Following the Stacheville Challenge, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team heads to St. Louis, Missouri for the Billiken Invitational, September 5th-6th, where they will face host St. Louis, Western Illinois, and Murray State.