Friday, August 29, 2025
Austin Peay State University College of STEM Shares Four-Date Science on Tap Lineup for Fall

News Staff
Attendees enjoy a Science on Tap event at Strawberry Alley Ale Works, which brings faculty from Austin Peay State University’s College of STEM to present on fascinating topics. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) has announced a four-date Science on Tap slate for Fall 2025.

Science on Tap is a free, all-ages event series that features CoSTEM faculty presenting on fascinating topics to the community. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

The fall schedule for Science on Tap will include the following dates:

Austin Peay State University’s Fall 2025 Science on Tap Schedule

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, each event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm.

For questions, please get in touch with APSU College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.

