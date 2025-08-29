Austin Peay State University College of STEM Shares Four-Date Science on Tap Lineup for Fall

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) has announced a four-date Science on Tap slate for Fall 2025.

Science on Tap is a free, all-ages event series that features CoSTEM faculty presenting on fascinating topics to the community. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

The fall schedule for Science on Tap will include the following dates:

Austin Peay State University’s Fall 2025 Science on Tap Schedule

September 2nd – Dr. J. Allyn Smith (Physics, Engineering and Astronomy) will present “Danger Will Robinson — Aliens Approaching”

October 7th – Dr. Christy Webb (Agriculture/Veterinary Technology) will present "Paw prints to wellness — Caring for Animals"

November 4th – Dr. Dwayne Estes (Biology/Southeastern Grasslands Institute) will present "Dreaming Big to Save the Forgotten Grasslands of the South"

December 2nd – Dr. Mahesh Pallikonda (Engineering Technology) will present "Caged Automation to True Collaboration — The New Reality of Biomimicry and Human-Robot Collaboration"

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, each event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm.

For questions, please get in touch with APSU College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.