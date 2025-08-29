Opening Day of Tennessee Dove Season Set for Labor Day, September 1st

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announces that Tennessee’s 2025-26 dove season will open on Labor Day, September 1st, 2025, at noon (local time). The season remains one of the state’s most long-standing hunting traditions.

Tennessee’s dove season is once again divided into three segments: September 1st-September 28th; October 11th-November 2nd; and December 8th-January 15th, 2025. Hunting times, other than opening day, are one-half hour before sunrise until sunset.

Doves are found throughout various regions in the state, with the highest concentration in farming areas. Hunters must have a valid state hunting license and a Tennessee Migratory Bird Permit while hunting. Before hunting on private lands, hunters are required to ask for permission.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency manages dove hunting fields in each of the four regions. For more information and the location of fields, visit www.tn.gov/content/tn/twra/hunting/migratory-birds/dove.html#fields.

The daily bag limit for mourning doves is 15, and there is no limit on collared doves. Doves not readily identifiable as collared doves will be considered mourning doves and will count toward the mourning dove daily bag limit. No person shall take migratory game birds by the aid of baiting, or on any baited area. Any auto-loading or repeating shotgun must be incapable of holding more than three shells while being used for dove hunting.

In addition to the start of dove season, the early season for Canada geese, brant, blue, snow, and Ross’ Geese (light geese) also starts on Sept. 1 and runs through September 21st. Refer to the 2025-26 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Guide for daily bag limits.

Other hunting seasons that open September 1st are moorhens, gallinules, and rails (Virginia and sora), with a closure on November 9th. The Tennessee Migratory Bird Permit is also required to hunt these species.

A short crow hunting season overlaps with the opening week of dove season, September 1st-5th. It will resume from September 12th through December 20th, and hunting is allowed only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during this segment.

More information on Tennessee dove and other migratory bird seasons can be found on the TWRA website (www.tnwildlife.org) in the Hunting section. The 2025-26 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Guide can also be viewed on the website, the TWRA App, or a copy may be obtained at any TWRA regional office or license vendor.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. TWRA also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.