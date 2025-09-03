APSU Women’s Soccer Set for Home Clash with Evansville Thursday Night

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped its home opener last Thursday (August 28th) against Chattanooga, following a late 79th-minute goal in the one-score loss.

Austin Peay State University looks to turn a new page against Evansville in their sixth match of the season on Thursday with a 6:00pm CT match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (0-4-1) played to a 0-1 loss to Chattanooga a week ago, with Paige Chrustowski leading the team with two shots. Sophomores Lindsey Arnold and Kylie Brandes were the only Govs to take a shot on goal in the contest. The Governors still hunt their first goal of the season.

Lauryn Berry has started for the APSU Govs between the pipes in every match this season, seeing 426:59 minutes in the net, and collecting 28 saves. Her six saves on Thursday allowed her to enter the top 10 in program history for career saves, with 103.

Evansville (3-1-0) is coming off a 3-0 shutout win against SIU Edwardsville on Sunday, where Taylor Wehrer, Kathryn Tyler, and Lily Kytasaari each scored a goal in the contest.

Allie Lammers saw all 90 minutes between the pipes for the Aces and collected two saves in eight shots faced.

The Aces come into Thursday’s match with a two-game win streak, taking one away from SIUE most recently, and Purdue a week ago (August 28th).

What to Know

Thursday’s match will be the 11th meeting between the Govs and the Aces.

The APSU Govs are 2-5-3 in their last 10 games at home.

Austin Peay State University is 82-59-29 all-time at Morgan Bros. Field.

Thursday’s match marks the seventh time the Govs have played on Sept. 4.

APSU’s record on September 4th is 2-3-1.

The last time Austin Peay State University won on this date was at home against Belmont in the 2011 season, winning by a score of 2-1.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s fourth win against Evansville, and first since September 15th, 2019.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the APSU Govs.

