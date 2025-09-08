Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 8th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 9th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Collin is a young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Memphis is a male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come take him out in the yard for a visit. Wonderful addition to a lucky family!

Polly is a beautiful female mixed breed. She is vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. Come visit her, take her out in the yard and see for yourself how delightful this girl is and what a great addition to any family.

Patuna is a fantastic young female Cattle Dog mix breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and chipped upon adoption. Cattle Dogs are herding dogs and love to have any kind of job. She would enjoy going on adventures, a large yard and would even do well on a farm or ranch. Come visit her and take her out in the yard for a visit.

Alice is a young, female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and chipped upon adoption. She would be a great jogging, hiking buddy and would love a forever family. Come visit here and see what a great girl she is and what a great addition to a lucky family.

Leonardo is an adult male Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Very happy go lucky boy waiting patiently for his forever family. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Dottie is an adult female Domestic medium hair mix. She is vetted, litter trained, and will be spayed before she can go home. Come visit her in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Dot is an absolutely adorable Bobtail, 3 and a half months, 4-pound dynamo! She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. This girl runs hard, plays hard, and loves even harder. She is fast and enjoys toys and playing with her siblings. She is pretty self-sufficient, very sharp, curious, and intelligent. Dot will be a fabulous addition to your family.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Kofi is a very handsome, male, happy go lucky 4 month old kitten. He is fully vetted, current on all age appropriate vaccinations and litter trained. Kofi wil be neutered at 6 months. He is extremely calm and quiet. He would love a family who will let him cuddle and just chill.

*Foster homes are always needed.*

For more information and application, please contact CATS Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. There is nothing wrong with this boy! He just needs a family willing to give him his forever home. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean.

He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily, being around people and engaging in play and attention.

This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, needs to be the only pet in the home, and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy.



The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed. Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a very handsome adult male Pit Bull Terrier. Kane is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Kane is quite chill and has been around children of all ages and energy levels and is just fine. Does great with other dogs but no cats please.

Meet and greets if other dogs are in the home are mandatory. Kane would benefit from long walks and a fenced yard for doing his zoomies. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Squiggy is a one year old male Australian Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and house and dog door trained. Squiggy loves playing with other dogs and is great around children.

You can find Squiggy and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Tinsel Toes is a charming one year old gentleman. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Tinsel Toes is great with other cats, friendly with calm, gentle dogs and good with kids too. He is a very gentle soul looking for a home where he can feel safe and happy.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Eclair is a delightful adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She has done fine with other dogs and children. Eclair loves attention and affection, would love a calm peaceful forever home and she has made it her life mission to make your life as sweet as she is!

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/eclair or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel.

Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Yennifer is an adult female American Staffordshire Terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Yennifer prefers children over 10 years old and no cats please. She is dog selective so meet and greets are mandatory if another pet is in the home.

Yennie loves chewing on toys and her snacks. She lives for attention and belly rubs. This sweetheart is waiting for her forever family to come meet her and see what a welcome addition she will be to your family. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine, and 3 months to put it all together.



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Calvin is the cutest 3 month old Lab mix boy. He is vetted with all age appropriate shots and is neutered. He is working very hard on his house training and catching on quickly. Calvin has 8 siblings so he does fine with other dogs.

Unsure of cats at the moment but with respectful children he should be great. Remember he is still just a baby so he needs a family aware of what it takes raising a puppy and completely committed to continuing his training. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615-270-9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!