Marsha Blackburn Report: Soft-on-Crime Policies Empower Criminals and Endanger Law-Abiding Citizens

Washington, D.C. – In the nation’s largest cities, including Washington, D.C., cashless bail and other soft-on-crime policies have empowered violent criminals across our country to commit more crimes by releasing them back into the community.

Last month, President Donald J. Trump signed two executive orders to protect law-abiding citizens from the harms of cashless bail in Washington, D.C., and nationwide. To support President Trump’s efforts, I introduced two bills that would keep violent criminals off our streets by ending cashless bail policies that empower criminals to reoffend.

The Ending Cashless Bail in Our Nation’s Capital Act would ban cashless bail in Washington, D.C., and the Keep Violent Criminals Off Our Streets Act would ban the award of certain federal funds to states and localities that limit the use of cash bail. President Trump is leading the charge to restore law and order by ending cashless bail, and I am backing his efforts to Make America Safe Again.

Weekly Rundown

When you talk to people who live and work in areas with higher crime rates, you will hear them talk about how they hope the crime crackdown reaches their cities. This week, I joined a press conference highlighting the success of President Doanld J. Trump’s crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital. If local leaders won’t keep their communities safe, President Trump will. Watch the full press conference here, and click here to watch and download my remarks

When it comes to protecting kids online, I have led the charge to pass my Kids Online Safety Act to stop Big Tech companies from exploiting children on their platforms. This week, I sent a letter with Senators Grassley and Hawley to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg following new disclosures outlining the company’s efforts to target teenagers based on their emotional state and Meta’s reported failure to comply with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. Time and time again, Meta has failed to protect underage users, and I will not stop sounding the alarm until they are held accountable. Read more here.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve spoken with Tennesseans who are celebrating Republicans’ Working Families Tax Cut (One Big Beautiful Bill) and its impact on their families, businesses, and their pocketbooks. I spoke on the Senate floor to highlight these countless wins and how this landmark law is already making America great again. Restaurant servers told me how cutting tax on tips means they can keep more of what they earn. Seniors shared how the law gives them more peace of mind by lowering their tax burden. Parents are grateful for the enhanced child tax credit. Small business owners and farmers are hiring more workers, buying new equipment, and investing in their communities. It reduces the tax burden for hardworking families, empowers Tennessee’s farmers, strengthens health care access, and helps keep our communities safe. Read more here.

On the latest episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha,’ I spoke with Brian Montgomery about protecting our children in the virtual space. After the tragic loss of his son, Walker, to suicide following sextortion on Instagram, Brian has made it his mission to keep kids safe online. He is a strong supporter of my Kids Online Safety Act. Through his advocacy, Brian helped pass Walker’s Law and the Walker Montgomery Protecting Children Online Act, which criminalize sextortion in Mississippi and empower parents to protect their children’s safety. I am grateful for his advocacy and commitment to making the virtual space safer for kids. Click here to watch this episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha.’

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Joe Biden’s open border created one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in our nation’s history—which is why all Americans should be grateful that President Donald J. Trump is doing everything in his power to keep our border secure.

To support this effort, I recently sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Noem urging her to use the One Big Beautiful Bill provisions to ensure migrant children are fully protected from harm and exploitation. Read more about this in my weekly column here.