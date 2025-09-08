79.5 F
Clarksville’s Celebrations on the Cumberland Lead to America’s 250th Birthday

Road to 250: Clarksville Continues Patriotic Celebrations

Retired American Airlines pilot, Joel Evans, will portray Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the September 10th program on American contributions to scientific advancement through the centuries. The little dog in his lap is not a Scottish terrier, but he reminds us of Roosevelt’s Falla.
Written by Dr. Dewey Browder

Clarksville Arts and Heritage CouncilClarksville, TN – When you talk to people in Clarksville, you often hear the claim that Clarksville is “the most patriotic city in the country.” 

Other cities might make that claim as well, but Clarksville has a pretty strong argument.  Among our claims is that we have a unique and spirited approach to celebrating the Semiquincentennial, America’s 250th Birthday.  This community-wide celebration is called “The Road to 250” and has two tracks. 

The first track is “The Road to 250: America’s Story,” which treats our nation’s history through 12 thematic, dramatic presentations on the Mabry Stage of Austin Peay State University. These staged productions commenced in the fall of 2024, continued in the spring of 2025, and will resume on September 10th, 2025, with Scientific Developments and continue with other thematic areas on October 8th, 2025, November 12th, 2025, February 11th, 2026, March 11th, 2026, and April 8th, 2026.  

All staged performances are at 4:30pm. This first track also includes two patriotic concerts by the Cumberland Winds, the first of which was on May 6th, 2025, and the second will be on July 1st, 2026. There will also be an open house at the new Tennessee Wings of Liberty Military Museum, after it opens in 2026.  

The second track is “The Road to 250: Community Spirit in Action,” which is ongoing.  It explains via news website essays how a wide variety of civic organizations have contributed to American success in the Clarksville community. 

All staged performances are free and open to the public, with refreshments following the event.

