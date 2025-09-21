73.6 F
Politics

Montgomery County Commission Seeks Applicants for District 3 School Board Vacancy

News Staff
By News Staff
Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Commission will seek applicants to fill the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, District 3, vacant seat and fulfill the remainder of the term through August 2026.

Voting for the vacancy will take place in the Commission Chambers on the Third Floor of the Historic Courthouse, 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, Tennessee, at the Formal Commission meeting on Monday, November 10th, 2025, at 6:00pm.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age, a resident within and a qualified voter of the district, have lived in the county for at least one year, and be a high-school graduate or equivalent. Interested candidates may submit a letter of interest, a current resume, a copy of their high-school diploma or GED, and a copy of their current voter registration card to district3vacancy@montgomerytn.gov no later than noon on Wednesday, October 29th, 2025.

All qualified candidates will be given 5 minutes to speak to the County Commission at the Informal meeting on Monday, November 3rd, 2025, at 6:00pm

