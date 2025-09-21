AAA reports National Gas Average Holds at $3.20 as West Coast Drivers Pay More

Washington, D.C. – Pacific Northwest drivers, who already pay some of the highest gas prices in the country, saw their state averages surge this past week. A pipeline outage caused a spike in fuel prices in Oregon and Washington.

Up until today, Washington was the state with the most expensive gas for several days, surpassing California which is bracing for hikes of its own. Refinery maintenance this fall is expected to lead to decreased production and higher gas prices in the Golden State.

Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of regular went up a penny since last week to $3.20. Even though West Coast drivers are feeling pain at the pump, prices remain relatively low in the Plains and the South.

Today’s National Average: $3.203

One Week Ago: $3.194

One Month Ago: $3.137

One Year Ago: $3.214

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.50 million b/d last week to 8.81 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 220 million barrels to 217.6 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 47 cents to settle at $64.05 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 9.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 415.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.65), Washington ($4.64), Hawaii ($4.48), Oregon ($4.26), Nevada ($3.92), Alaska ($3.91), Arizona ($3.59), Idaho ($3.53), Illinois ($3.42), and Utah ($3.39).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.71), Oklahoma ($2.74), Louisiana ($2.76), Texas ($2.78), Tennessee ($2.80), Alabama ($2.80), Arkansas ($2.81), South Carolina ($2.82), North Carolina ($2.88), and Missouri ($2.88).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Alaska (51 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Hawaii (46 cents), South Carolina (45 cents), New Hampshire (43 cents), Alabama (43 cents), Tennessee (43 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), Montana (42 cents), and Wisconsin (42 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (25 cents), Maryland (27 cents), Missouri (27 cents), Nebraska (28 cents), Utah (29 cents), Delaware (31 cents), Vermont (32 cents), North Carolina (32 cents), Colorado (33 cents), and Iowa (34 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.