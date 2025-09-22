APSU Men’s Golf Tied for Sixth After Strong Opening Round at Sandestin Collegiate Classic

Miramar Beach, FL – Led by a three-under 68 from Patton Samuels, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot two-under 282 and is tied for sixth-place after the opening round of Texas State’s Sandestin Collegiate Classic, Monday, at Raven Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University, who is tied with Troy and Lamar, is one shot behind fifth-place Mercer and three shots behind fourth-place West Florida. The APSU Govs are only five shots back of South Alabama, which leads the tournament after shooting seven-under 277 in the opening round. West Florida’s TJ Thompson is the individual leader after shooting six-under 65 in the first round at the par-71, 6,931-yard track.

Samuels carded a team-leading six birdies, including four on the back nine, to finish the round tied for fifth. Seth Smith also carded three birdies and shot two-under 69 to finish the day tied for 12th.

John Mark Mills tallied four birdies, tied for the second-most by a Gov, and is tied for 36th after shooting one-over 72 in the opening 18 holes. Parker Elkins carded the final counting score for the Governors, shooting two-over 73 to finish the round tied for 52nd. Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Grady Cox posted a three-over 74 and is tied for 61st.

Competing as an individual, Jack Dyer also tallied four birdies, tied for the second-most by a Gov, and is tied for 36th after shooting one-over 72.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Mercer, Lamar, and Troy for the Sandestin Collegiate Classic’s second round, which begins with a 9:00am shotgun start, Tuesday. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

