APSU Men’s Golf Ties for Second at Sandestin Collegiate Classic in Florida

Miramar Beach, FL – Led by a five-under 66 from Parker Elkins, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot five-under 279 in the final round of the Sandestin Collegiate Classic, Wednesday, to pick up two shots on the leaderboard and finish tied for second place with a score of 16-under 836 at the par-71, 6,931-yard Raven Golf Club.

Austin Peay, which finished tied with Louisiana-Monroe, finished four shots behind Middle Tennessee, which won the tournament with a team score of 20-under 832.

The Governors also finished three shots ahead of fourth-place West Florida and five shots ahead of fifth-place South Alabama. Middle Tennessee’s Carer Maneth was the individual champion with a score of 16-under 197.

Patton Samuels posted his third-straight round in the 60s when he shot two-under 69 in the tournament’s final round. Samuels finished six shots off the individual lead and tied for second with a score of 10-under 203.

Elkins posted the best score of the round for the Governors, using seven birdies to shoot a career-best 66. Elkins picked up 33 spots on the field in the final round to finish tied for 26th with a score of one-under 212.

John Mark Mills and Seth Smith also both finished tied for 26th with a score of one-under 212, with Mills carding an even-par 71 in the first round and Smith shooting two-over 73. Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Grady Cox shot three-over 74 in the third round and finished tied for 51st with a score of five-over 218.

Competing as an individual, Jack Dyer shot four-over 75 in the final round and finished the tournament tied for 43rd with a score of three-over 216.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

Coming off its best finish of the season, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when it competes at Little Rock’s Evertt Buick GMC Classic, October 13th-14th, at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.