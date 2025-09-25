APSU Symphony Orchestra to Perform Live Score With 1931 Film Frankenstein on October 9th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department (APSU) of Music will present a unique experience featuring the APSU Symphony Orchestra performing a live score to accompany the 1931 classic film “Frankenstein” on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, at 7:30pm in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in the Music/Mass Communication Building.

This Halloween event combines live orchestral performance with an iconic horror film, creating an immersive experience for the 94-year-old masterpiece with a contemporary score by Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Shapiro. The APSU Symphony Orchestra will premiere a full orchestral score from the video game “The Baby in Yellow,” with music by Virginia Leo, orchestrated by Tony Manfredonia.

The evening will begin with a pre-concert talk by guest composer Michael Shapiro at 6:30pm in MMC 130, capping his residency with the APSU Department of Music in early October.

Tickets are on sale now: $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children. APSU students can get free tickets with a valid student ID.

Ticket Information

Online credit and debit card purchases are available at https://epay.apsu.edu/C20023_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=409

Cash and check purchases are available at the APSU Music Department Office, Music Mass Communication 139, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 3:30pm.

Free student tickets are available at the music department office with a valid ID.

Seating is limited; early purchase is recommended.

The performance will last about 90 minutes.

For more information, contact the APSU Department of Music at 931.221.7818.

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay Department of Music hosts more than 100 performances each semester in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, the Recital Hall in MMC 147, Heydel Hall in the APSU Art + Design Building, and other campus and local community venues.

Performances feature APSU student and faculty soloists, chamber and large ensembles, as well as guest artists sponsored by the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.