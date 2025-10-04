APSU Football Scores 21 Unanswered to Defeat #16 West Georgia in UAC Thriller

Clarksville, TN – Quarterback Chris Parson totaled 364 yards of total offense and five touchdowns, while the No. 21-ranked Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team scored 21 unanswered points to knock off previously-undefeated, No. 16-ranked West Georgia, 44-30, in United Athletic Conference action, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay (4-2, 2-1 UAC) and West Georgia (5-1, 2-1 UAC) scored on five of the first six drives of the game, with the Governors answering a Wolves’ field goal with a 20-yard touchdown reception by Jaden Robinson. UWG then responded with a score of its own, but the point-after try was blocked by Ellis Ellis Jr. and returned 90 yards by Rishi Rattan for a defensive two-point conversion, tying the game at nine.

A West Georgia touchdown midway through the first quarter sparked the third-of-six lead changes on the night, and then Chris Parson found Robinson for the duos’ second scoring connection, tying the game at 16.

Despite a two-play scoring drive to begin the second half – in which Parson found Shemar Kirk for a 41-yard touchdown reception – West Georgia took advantage of a pair of APSU turnovers with touchdowns to retake the lead midway through the penultimate quarter.

Facing a three-and-out and 30-23 deficit midway through the third quarter, DJ Carter forced a fumble on a UWG punt return that was recovered by the Governors, and Parson answered with a one-yard rushing score to tie the game. The redshirt sophomore quarterback then connected with Courtland Simmons for an 84-yard reception on APSU’s succeeding drive before calling his own number for a two-yard rushing score early in the fourth quarter.

Looking to defend its one-score lead with under nine minutes to play in the final frame, Will Middleton stuffed West Georgia for a one-yard loss on first down. One play later, he picked off UWG quarterback Colton Fitzgerald at the 26 and took it into the end zone for his first-career touchdown, in turn, sealing the victory for Austin Peay.

Parson finished the day 16-for-26 for 346 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 18 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Javious Bond led the Govs’ rushing attack with 51 yards on six carries.

Robinson finished with a team-high six receptions and two touchdowns, while his 60 receiving yards trailed only Simmons’ 84 yards through the air.

Defensively, Montreze Smith Jr. led APSU with eight tackles and seven solo stops, while Middleton had seven tackles, four solo stops, a team-high two tackles for loss, and the 26-yard pick-six.

Davin Wydner led West Georgia’s passing game, going 11-for-17 for 132 yards and one touchdown. Latrelle Murrell paced the Wolves with 13 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown.

West Georgia’s receivers were led by Jordan Dees’ six receptions, 99 yards, and one touchdown.

The Wolves were led defensively by David Hoage’s nine tackles and two tackles for loss.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team hits the road for its final game before its bye week when it takes on Eastern Kentucky in United Athletic Conference action on October 11th at 5:00pm at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Kentucky. The Week 6 contest between the Governors and Colonels will be streamed on ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

APSU 0, UWG 3 – 5 plays, 43 yards, 3:13

West Georgia gained 23 yards on the second offensive play of the game to advance to the Austin Peay 37-yard line. After gaining just five yards over its next three plays, the Wolves connected on a 50-yard field goal for the day’s first score.

APSU 7, UWG 3 – 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:27

The Governors answered West Georgia’s game-opening score with a 75-yard touchdown drive. Javious Bond opened the possession with a one-yard rush, before hauling in a 44-yard reception to move the Govs to the UWG 30-yard line. Bond then rushed again for a nine-yard pickup, before Chris Parson connected with Jaden Robinson in the corner of the endzone for the touchdown.

APSU 7, UWG 9 – 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:28

West Georgia’s second-straight scoring drive began with a 36-yard run by Wolves’ running back Latrell Murrell. After a pair of incomplete passes, Davin Wydner connected on a pair of passes for 12 and 17 yards, respectively, before UWG ran a trick play in which its wide receiver DK Daniel passed the ball to Wydner in the endzone for a 10-yard score.

APSU 9, UWG 9

Following West Georgia’s touchdown, Ellis Ellis Jr. came around the edge on the Wolves’ PAT attempt to block the kick, which was picked up and returned by Rishi Rattan for a 90-yard defensive two-point conversion.

APSU 9, UWG 16 – 6 plays, 35, 2:23

A 23-yard punt return by the Wolves gave them possession at the APSU 35. UWG picked up eight yards on the second play of the drive from an eight-yard pass from Davin Wydner to Bryce Dickerson, and Wydner picked up 11 yards on a designed quarterback run. He then connected with wide receiver Jordan Dees two plays later for an 11-yard score.

APSU 16, UWG 16 – 13 plays, 81 yards, 6:02

Austin Peay State University marched up the field for the longest scoring drive of the game, in which it rushed seven times for 39 yards and completed five passes for 63 yards. Kaden Williams and Corey Richardson combined to pick up six yards on the opening plays of the drive, and Chris Parson connected with Shemar Kirk for an 11-yard completion.

Parson then connected with Kamari Maxwell for a 30-yard gain to the UWG 37-yard, and Javious Bond rushed for 16 yards, advancing APSU into the red zone. Parson then finished the drive by connecting with Jaden Robinson for an eight-yard touchdown, tying the score at 16 early in the second quarter.

APSU 23, UWG 16 – 2 plays, 65 yards, 0:54

The Governors needed just two plays to take their first lead since the second drive of the game. Chris Parson connected with a wide-open Jackson Head for a 24-yard reception on the opening play of the second half and Parson then connected with Shemar Kirk at the line of scrimmage, who proceeded to race past a pack of Wolves for the 41-yard score.

APSU 23, UWG 23 – 4 plays, 18 yards, 2:15

After West Georgia took over on the Austin Peay 18-yard line following an APSU fumble, UWG advanced to the APSU one-yard line following an 11-yard scramble by Davin Wydner. Latrell Murrell then scored from a yard out to even the score at 23.

APSU 23, UWG 30 – 1 play, 26 yards, 0:10

An Austin Peay State University interception gave the Wolves field possession at the APSU 26 and UWG capitalized on a 26-yard rushing score by TJ Lester on the drive’s opening play.

APSU 30, UWG 30 – 5 plays, 34 yards, 1:35

After an APSU three-and-out on its next possession following West Georgia’s score, DJ Carter forced a fumble on the Wolves’ punt return, which was picked up by Davion Blackwell at the UWG 34. The Govs began the drive with an 11-yard rush by Nate Garnett Jr. and a 17-yard carry by Javious Bond to the one, and Parson capped off the drive with his first rushing touchdown of the day.

APSU 37, UWG 30 – 5 plays, 85 yards, 2:27

Austin Peay State University retook the lead on an 85-yard scoring drive which was highlighted by an 84-yard reception by Courtland Simmons. Two plays later, Parson kept it on a designed quarterback run for the two-yard score.

APSU 44, UWG 30

Leading by seven with 9:01 to play, Will Middleton intercepted West Georgia quarterback Colton Fitzgerald at the 26 and returned it for the game-sealing pick-six.