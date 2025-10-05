Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for October 5th – October 9th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – As we move through the week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents can expect a mix of sunshine, rising rain chances, and a noticeable cool-down by midweek.

The early days bring warm temperatures and plenty of sun, but increasing moisture will usher in storms before a refreshing shift to cooler and clearer conditions.

Sunday will be bright and summery with sunny skies and a high near 87, accompanied by a light south-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night remains calm and mild with mostly clear skies and a low around 65, as south-southeast winds ease to around 5 mph.

To begin the work week on Monday, more clouds are expected. There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, though partly sunny skies will allow temperatures to reach near 81 with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night continues the unsettled trend with a slight chance of early showers and a 40 percent chance of storms after 1:00am, staying mostly cloudy with a low around 65 and light south-southeast breezes.

Tuesday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week with showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely, bringing an 80 percent chance of precipitation and a high near 79. Winds start south-southeast around 5 mph before shifting southwest in the afternoon.

Everything remains damp Tuesday night with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low near 62. Winds will turn from west-southwest to north after midnight at around 5 mph.

Wednesday dries out with only a 20 percent chance of showers before 1:00pm, giving way to partly sunny skies and a cooler high near 76 with north-northeast winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night turns crisp and clear with mostly clear skies and a low near 52, as northeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday offers more sunshine with a high near 77 and just a slight 20 percent chance of showers before 1:00pm, setting up another pleasant day.

Thursday Night finishes mild and quiet with mostly clear skies and a low around 55.

Overall, the region will experience a classic early fall pattern—starting warm and humid with storm chances before transitioning to cooler, clearer conditions midweek. Keep the umbrella handy for Monday and Tuesday, but plan for outdoor comfort by Wednesday and beyond.