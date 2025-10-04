Clarksville Obituary: Jayden Ruggles

Clarksville, TN – Jayden Ruggles, 22, of Clarksville Tennessee, was born on August 22nd, 2003, in Urbana, Illinois, and passed away on October 1st, 2025.
He was known for his big heart, kind and genuine spirit, and his easygoing, super chill nature. A true animal lover, loyal brother, and loving friend, he touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He had a passion for sports, especially football, and always brought dedication and energy to the field.
He also loved fixing things up—whether it was helping out around the house, working with his hands, or finding solutions—he had a natural gift as a handyman and was truly a jack-of-all-trades.
He is survived by his parents, Donald and Nicole Cribbett and Jason Ruggles; his siblings, Morgan Ruggles, Maddison (Ruggles) Bryant (husband Jonathan), Chase Cribbett, Alexa Kilmartin, and Hayden Ruggles; his niece, Oaklynn Green; and his grandparents, Melvin and Diane Goodman and Stan and Vanessa Cribbett. He is also survived by his uncles, Darin Goodman and Melvin Goodman (wife Amber), along with many friends who loved him deeply.
He will be remembered for his warmth, loyalty, and the unconditional love he shared with his family and friends.
A visitation for will be Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home.
A more detailed obituary will be published soon. In the meantime, please visit Jayden’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
