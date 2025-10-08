Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis to Compete in ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in West Lafayette

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team travels to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, Thursday-Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

On Thursday, players will compete in the qualifying singles rounds of 64 and 32. On Friday, singles and doubles rounds will take place. Saturday will feature the same events, along with a consolation round. The tournament will concludes Sunday with the doubles and singles quarterfinals.

The Austin Peay State University most recently hosted the Oakland City Double-Header Invitational at the Governors Tennis Courts, where they earned eight wins.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis head to the North Florida Invitational, October 24th-26th, in Jacksonville, Florida.

