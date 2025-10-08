73.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men’s Tennis to Compete in ITA Ohio Valley...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis to Compete in ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in West Lafayette

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Set to Battle at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in Indiana. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Set to Battle at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in Indiana. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team travels to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, Thursday-Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

On Thursday, players will compete in the qualifying singles rounds of 64 and 32. On Friday, singles and doubles rounds will take place. Saturday will feature the same events, along with a consolation round. The tournament will concludes Sunday with the doubles and singles quarterfinals.

The Austin Peay State University most recently hosted the Oakland City Double-Header Invitational at the Governors Tennis Courts, where they earned eight wins.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis head to the North Florida Invitational, October 24th-26th, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Steven D. Knight
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Phillip Alan Corbin
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

The Buzz About Honey

Bee-ing In the Moment

Pumpkin – Fall’s Flavor

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information