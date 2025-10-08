Mrs. Tennessee Petite GinaRose Neff Leads Turkey & Canned Food Drive in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Mrs. Tennessee Petite GinaRose Neff is teaming up with Xotic Pet Supplies and local parishes to help families in need this holiday season through a Turkey & Canned Food Drive on Saturday, November 2nd, 2025, from 10:00am to 2:00pm CT at 2058 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The community-wide event aims to collect at least 100 canned goods and as many turkeys as possible to ensure underserved families across Tennessee can enjoy a warm and fulfilling Thanksgiving meal. Donations gathered will directly benefit local food pantries and outreach programs serving low-income households.

For Neff, this effort goes beyond providing food—it’s about creating joy, dignity, and unity during the holiday season. Through her initiative, The Badge of Honor Project, she has worked to strengthen community connections through acts of compassion, gratitude, and service.

Organizers encourage Clarksville residents to stop by during the event to drop off donations or simply show support for the cause. Together, Neff and her partners hope to turn generosity into a ripple effect that brightens the Thanksgiving season for families across the region.