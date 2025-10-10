$5 Sunday Cinema Returns to Roxy Regional Theatre with ‘The Goonies’ Screening

Clarksville, TN – $5.00 Movies are back at the Roxy Regional Theatre this weekend! Kicking off our Halloween lineup, Planters Bank Presents… the wildly beloved ’80s adventure comedy classic The Goonies on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 5th, 2025, at 2:00pm.

From the imagination of Steven Spielberg comes this fun-filled adventure about a band of misfit teens who take on the might of a property developer planning to destroy their home to build a country club.

When the kids discover an old treasure map in the attic, they follow it into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps and a long-lost pirate ship, racing to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys — and a mild-mannered monster with a face only a mother could love.

Rating: PG / Running time: 114 minutes / Release year: 1985 / Director: Richard Donner / Cast: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as Beetlejuice, Little Shop of Horrors, Hocus Pocus, White Christmas, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Holiday and The Polar Express. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

