Clarksville Pets of the Week for October 13th, 2025

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Stella is a young female Doberman Pinscher. She has been fully vetted and is spayed so she can go home the same day. Do breed research if not familiar with this breed. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Penelope is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and chipped upon her adoption. Come visit with this sweet girl and see what a delight she is and what a great addition she will be to your family.

Tank is an adult male Labrador Retriever.. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Come see him and take him out in the yard.

Lance is an adult male Labrador and possible Mastiff mix. You can see the Mastiff part definitely in his sweet face. He is fully vetted, neutered and is very sweet and mature. He is one the quiet side, prefers short walks and just being with his people.

He has a calm demeanor and can handle being with other dogs but would be better as your “one and only” where he can live a very quiet lifestyle. Come by and spend time with this boy out in the yard.

Benny is an adult male Domestic shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. He loves being held and will be a wonderful companion. Benny can be seen in the Cat Room.

Mouser is a 1 year old female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed. Very happy, sweet girl waiting patiently for her forever family. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Stovall is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. Come visit this sweet boy in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville), call them at 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

*Come visit them at their new facility*

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Stubbs is a delightful adult Domestic Shorthair with lots of kitten energy. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Does well with children and cat savvy dogs but prefers to be the only cat. Stubbs is a member of the “Lonely Hearts Club” and really wants his own home.

He does love being indoors as well as outdoors and he will make a fantastic barn cat or shop cat and will also chill indoors when he wants as well. Very vocal, playful guy and a one of a kind companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

MJ is a 6 month old male domestic shorthair. He is the perfect lap cat. Fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Does well with other cats. *Foster homes are always needed. For more information and application please contact CATS info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stretch & Bilbo are two very sweet male mixed breed boys. Stretch is 3 years old, white and brown coloring and Bilbo is 2, with a sleek Black coat with a white chest. Both boys are great in the kennel, neutered and fully vetted. They have lived together but are not necessarily bonded so they can be adopted either together or separately. Very sweet with the Staff and looking for their forever homes.

If you would love to add either of these handsome guys to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. There is nothing wrong with this boy! He just needs a family willing to give him his forever home. Sadly, folks think a longtimer in a rescue must be flawed or unadoptable. Entirely UNTRUE! He just needs the right family willing to put in some time and effort to help him integrate into a family.

He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean. He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily being around people and engaging in play and attention. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, needs to be the only pet in the home and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed.Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Jupiter is a cute female Pit Bull Terrier mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and kennel/house trained. Jupiter has allergies that are managed by her food and occasional shots at the vet. She prefers to be the only pet in the home as she just thrives on all the attention. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Jupiter is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Aurora is a 1 year old female Yorkshire Terrier. She is fully vetted, awaiting her spay appointment and is house trained. She is good with other dogs and kids. Aurora is looking for her forever home.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Liberty is a 4 year old female Tuxedo. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained. She prefers a home without dogs or other cats, is fine with respectful children that know how to handle cats and needs a calm, peaceful environment. She loves being near her people (not being held but curling up next to) and often settles nicely in her cat tree watching everything around her.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

She really enjoys her feather wand and chasing lasers. Liberty does need to be on either a prescription urinary care food or wet food diet to prevent bladder stones. She is just a sweetheart waiting for her forever home.To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Elphie is a delightful 1 year old female mix breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She does well with children, dogs and even cats. Meet and greets are always required with other furry household members. Elphie has a very spirited personality and enjoys adventures and lots of attention. She has a wonderful demeanor and will be a fabulous addition to your family.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/elphie or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Surter is a 6 week old male Black Lab mix puppy. He is vetted with age appropriate shots, working on his house training and good with other dogs, cats and children. He is a big personality in a small body. Loves adventures, mischief and snack hoarding! He needs a family committed to continuing his training. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please.

Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Nellie is a 6 year old female Lab mix. She has special needs as she is blind. But do not count her down or out. Once she navigates and gets familiar with her surroundings, she does just fine indoors as well in a fenced yard.

She is fully vetted, spayed, and house-trained. Nellie needs a calm, quiet home with no children or cats, and preferably as the only dog. She is a loving dog and prefers to chill and relax during the day. Independent enough to get around comfortably.

Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!