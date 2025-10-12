Marsha Blackburn Report: Joe Biden FBI Spied on Republican Senators

Washington, D.C. – This week, a bombshell report revealed former President Joe Biden’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and former Special Counsel Jack Smith allegedly tracked the private communications and phone calls of eight U.S. Senators, including myself.

The Biden FBI tracked who we were calling on our cell phones, the duration of the calls, and the locations of where the calls were received. The Biden administration raided Mar-a-Lago, indicted President Trump, and weaponized America’s top law enforcement agency to spy on Republican Senators who support President Trump.

This abuse of power goes well beyond us. The Biden FBI also obtained the government-issued cellphones of President Trump and Former Vice President Pence. The FBI was rotten to the core under Joe Biden and Chris Wray’s leadership, and I will not let this stand. I appreciate FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino for launching an investigation into this corruption.

Rest assured: We will expose every last one of the leftist bureaucrats who thought this was okay. Read more here, and click here to watch my remarks following the FBI briefing about this scandal.

Weekly Rundown

Democrats are now bragging about shutting the government down while Americans’ livelihoods hang in the balance. They don’t seem to care that military families, law enforcement officers, and air traffic controllers are concerned about not getting paid. Make no mistake: Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats own this shutdown. Watch my latest video on the Schumer Shutdown here.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and I discussed the latest Biden FBI spying scandal, the tremendous success of President Donald J. Trump’s Memphis Safe Task Force, and the urgent need to pass my Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act. This hearing was proof that Democrats couldn’t care less about their party’s weaponization of the DOJ against their political opponents, but AG Bondi is restoring the rule of law in America, making American cities like Memphis safe again, and putting violent criminals behind bars. Read more here.

This week, the Senate confirmed Mike Dunavant, President Trump’s nominee to be U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee. Mike is an experienced prosecutor who will hold criminals accountable, restore law and order, and work around the clock to make Memphis and all of West Tennessee a safer place to live. We need Mike’s leadership in the Western District, and I am so pleased that the Senate has confirmed him to serve again as U.S. Attorney. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

After four years of rising crime under the last administration, President Trump made a promise to make American cities safe again. With the Memphis Safe Task Force, he is following through on that promise.For years, Memphians have demanded meaningful action to address the city’s crime crisis. Now, Memphis has all the resources it needs to finally end it. Read more about this in my weekly column here

ICYMI

Last week on ‘Unmuted with Marsha,’ I spoke with Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on rampant crime in blue cities like Memphis. We discussed President Trump’s ‘Memphis Safe Task Force,’ the failures of radical left District Attorneys, and the need to pass my legislation to end cashless bail nationwide. Click here to watch this episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha.’