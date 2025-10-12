Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Team Set to Compete in Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team hits the road for Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 13th-14th, at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The Governors finished in 12th place at the event last season, shooting a final round six-over 294.

Austin Peay State University is joined this season by Mississippi College, Alabama-Birmingham, Murray State, Southern Illinois, Troy, West Georgia, North Alabama, Arkansas State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Utah Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Samford, Morehead State, Illinois State, and Memphis.

Jillian Breedlove is first on the tee for the Governors as she paces the team with a 76.00 stroke average with eight counting scores in nine rounds played.

Jordin Cowing is next in line with a 77.22 stroke average this season. The freshman has had six counting scores in nine rounds played this season. Abby Hirtzel, who has played to a 78.44 stroke average this season, is next off the tee. Hirtzel has had nine counting scores in nine rounds played.

With an 80.44 stroke average and nine rounds played, Abby Jimenez is fourth on the tee for the Governors. Ella Arnzen will round out the Governors’ scoring lineup with her 79.33 stroke average this season and six counting rounds in nine rounds played.

Makenna Cox will make her first career tournament appearance, playing individually.