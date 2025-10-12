Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Cracker Barrel Drive Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main leak on Cracker Barrel Drive and will turn off water service at 8:00pm on Cracker Barrel Drive from Guthrie Highway to the end of the road while the work is underway.

Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

The utility construction crew anticipates the water main leak repair work to be finished and water service restored by approximately 12:00pm.