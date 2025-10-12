77.2 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Pisgah Elementary

Water outages and low water pressure to affect residents

Water Outage

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Monday, October 13th, 2025, at 7:30am and will turn off water service to Pisgah Elementary School.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Monday October 13th at 7:30am to 2:30pm.

  • Pisagh Elementary School located at 1770 Hazelwood Road

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.

 

