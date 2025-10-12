Austin Peay State University Women’s Soccer Suffers Narrow Loss to North Alabama at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – Senior midfielder Kasidy Schenk scored her second goal of the season late in the second half of play, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 2-1 loss against North Alabama, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Sunday’s contest was fairly even on both sides of the pitch for each team statistically, as North Alabama had a slight edge on offense, taking 14 shots to Austin Peay State University’s nine.

The match stayed scoreless through 39 minutes of play before junior midfielder Vivian Burke fouled a Lion inside the APSU box, allowing UNA to have a penalty kick attempt taken by Gizelle El Assal. She was able to put it in the back of the net for her second goal of the season.

The Lions would further extend their lead in the 57th minute of the match, as a Govs foul led to a free kick from Gracie Tyrrell. She served the ball into the Austin Peay State University box to create a play for Alana Owens, who stepped around McKenna Hogan and put in her second goal of the season off a right footer in the top of the net.

Another 29 minutes passed, and as time was dwindling, the APSU Govs were able to cut the deficit in half with a goal of their own. Following an Austin Peay State University corner kick to Kasidy Schenk, the senior worked her magic to get herself a good look at the net. And from outside the box on the edge of the Governor’s attacking zone, Schenk put a right-footer just out of reach of Madison Vukas in the net for the Lions, for her second goal of the season.

The APSU Govs fought hard to keep possession and work the ball down the pitch, but with little time remaining and a strong Lion defense, they were unable to take another shot on goal.

Inside The Box Score

Three Governors, Lauryn Berry, Kylie Brandes, and Burke played all 90 minutes.

Kiley Reese led the APSU Govs offensively, taking three shots, with two being on goal.

Five Governors recorded a shot on goal.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team faces Lipscomb at home to finish their home calendar of 2025, Sunday, starting at 1:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.