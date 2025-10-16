Montgomery County VSO Director Hector Santos Recognized with Regional Impact Award and Statewide Veterans Service Honor

Montgomery County, TN – The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services recognized Hector Santos, Montgomery County Veterans Service Director (MCVSO), with both the County Service Officer (CSO) Impact Award for Region 2 and the state’s most prestigious Veterans Service honor, the CSO Advocate of the Year Award for 2025 at the Tennessee Department of Veterans Service Annual Training held in Knoxville.

Regional CSO Impact Awards honor one County Service Officer from each region who demonstrates outstanding commitment, service, and advocacy through leadership, outreach, and claims quality by supporting fellow CSOs, engaging with Veterans and families, submitting accurate and high-quality claims, and showing strong community involvement and collaboration with County and State partners to achieve shared goals.

“Hector’s continued dedication to the military community is evident through his impactful work with the USO Pathfinder Program, the DoD Transition Assistance Program, and Austin Peay State University. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the Veteran transition process make him an invaluable asset to our community.

During the transition to TVB, he played a key role in evaluating system capabilities and providing feedback that directly improved the system. As a U.S. Army Veteran and leader of nine County Veterans Service Officers serving more than 34,000 Veterans in Montgomery County, Hector continues to exemplify excellence in service and leadership,” said Travis Murphy, Tennessee Department of Veteran Services Assistant Commissioner.

Additionally, Santos was named the 2025 CVSO Advocate of the Year, an honor awarded to one regional recipient who demonstrates exceptional dedication and excellence in serving Veterans across all areas of support.

“As a retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major with 34 years of distinguished service, Santos has continued his lifelong dedication to the military community through impactful roles and has been a trusted partner to the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. Whether guiding his nine County Service Officers, building community partnerships, or stepping up to support Veterans beyond his county, Hector always puts the mission first. His outstanding leadership, tireless advocacy, and unwavering commitment to Tennessee’s Veterans earned him this year’s County Veteran Service Officer of the Year award,” said Travis Murphy, Tennessee Department of Veteran Services Assistant Commissioner.

“I am truly grateful for the recognition. These awards reflect not just my work, but the collective efforts of my dedicated team and the incredible support from our community and elected leaders. Their partnership and commitment make it possible to serve our Veterans and ensure they receive the care and resources they deserve, said Santos.

To learn more about the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, visit montgomerytn.gov/vso