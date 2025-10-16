Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Daniel Street Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Daniel Street from Dumas Drive to Elm Hill Drive for water main leak repair work.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Daniel Street will be closed from Dumas Drive to Elm Hill Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Daniel Street and Elm Hill Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished, the road reopened and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.