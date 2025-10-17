Montgomery County Jail Roof Project to Temporarily Close Commerce Street This Saturday

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the City of Clarksville Street Department, will be closing Commerce Street between First Street and Second Street starting at 7:00am on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, to facilitate roof work on the Montgomery County Jail and Public Safety Complex. The roadway is anticipated to be open to all traffic by 12:00pm.

A crane and associated equipment that will be used as part of this replacement will block the street and street parking. Drivers should be aware of this closure downtown and plan alternate routes.

Operators on the ground will be monitoring pedestrian traffic for ingress/egress to the Sheriff’s Office main entrance and may hold, redirect, or limit foot traffic briefly.