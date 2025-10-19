Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Drops Close Match to Murray State in Battle of the Border at Clarksville Country Club

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team fell 6.5 to 5.5 to Murray State in the Battle of the Border, Sunday, at the Clarksville Country Club.

Austin Peay and Murray State began the day with alternate shot matches. The Racers took victories in each alternate shot match, going into singles matches with a 4-0 lead.

In singles matches, Jordin Cowing defeated Elin Tynan, 3 & 2, as Abby Jimenez won her match against Katherine Weird, 4 & 3. Makenna Cox took her match against Kylah Lunsford, one up, as Katie Roberts defeated Alyvia Boddie, 2 & 1. Autumn Spencer took a 4 & 3 win against Kaitlyn Zieba.

Jillian Breedlove and Patti Patterson’s match ended on the 18th hole, all square.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action at the Judson hosted by Southern Miss, October 27th-28th, in Hattiesburg, MS.

Alternate Shot Results

Singles Match Results